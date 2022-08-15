Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Pippa’ teaser out, war drama to release on December 2

Directed by ‘Airlift’ maker Raja Krishna Menon, the film is headlined by Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, the makers of Pippa unveiled the film's teaser and also announced its new release date. The war drama, headlined by Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan, will hit screens on December 2

Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, best known for Akshay Kumar-led Airlift.

Pippa is billed as a heroic tank battle film, that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Ishaan), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film is based on The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie takes its title from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as "Pippa".

Notably, the film has music scored by AR Rahman.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said they are looking forward to presenting the film to audiences worldwide. "Pippa, set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country, is a story that must be told and we can’t wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences world-wide on December 2," the producer said in a statement.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said they are honoured to bring out the inspiring story of Pippa. "We are honoured to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines. Under Raja’s able direction, with a soundscape created by AR Rahman, and with an incredible cast and crew, 'Pippa' will come to cinemas around the world on 2nd December," he said.

Here’s the teaser of the film: