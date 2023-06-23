ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Talwar to headline web series ‘Chamak’

June 23, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Set to stream on SonyLIV, the series will highlight the ‘triumphs, trials, and tribulations’ faced by artists trying to make their mark in Punjab’s music industry

The Hindu Bureau

Isha Talwar

Actor Isha Talwar (Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) will headline Chamak, a new web series backdropped on Punjab’s music industry.

Set to stream on SonyLIV, the series will highlight the ‘triumphs, trials, and tribulations’ faced by artists trying to make their mark in Punjabi music. The show is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

“I am happy to play a girl-next-door and be a part of Chamak, a web series that delves into the nitty-gritties of the Punjabi music industry,” Talwar said in a statement. “This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the artist’s journey and their complex relationship with fame. It’s very close to my own journey in many ways.” Her character in the series is named Dhol.

Chamak will stream on SonyLIV from August.

