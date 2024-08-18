GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isabela Merced says ‘The Last of Us’ co-star Kaitlyn Dever required amped up security for playing notorious video game character

Dever’s character is a central figure in ‘The Last of Us: Part II’ game and is notorious for actions that have divided fans

Published - August 18, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Isabela Merced walks the red carpet for the ‘Alien: Romulus’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles

Isabela Merced walks the red carpet for the ‘Alien: Romulus’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: DAVID SWANSON

Isabela Merced recently opened up about the intense fan reactions surrounding the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, specifically regarding her co-star Kaitlyn Dever. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced discussed the challenges Dever faced on set due to the fanbase’s strong feelings about her character, Abby.

Abby, who is set to be portrayed by Dever, is a central figure in The Last of Us: Part II game and is notorious for actions that have divided fans. According to Merced, Dever required heightened security while filming due to the backlash against her character. “There are people that genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” Merced remarked, emphasizing the intensity of the fan reaction.

Despite the negative attention, Merced praised Dever’s resilience and professionalism, describing her as “such a cool person” who remains unfazed by the controversy. She even expressed her admiration for Dever’s performance, saying, “Give her the damn Emmy honestly. I’m so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn did on this.”

As the season nears completion, Merced hinted that she’s particularly excited for fans to see the evolving romance between her character Dina and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. She shared that the on-screen relationship brought her to tears and that she even curated a playlist to set the mood on set.

While reflecting on the pressures of dealing with devoted fandoms, Merced noted that it’s impossible to please everyone and that her focus remains on her performance. With The Last of Us season two and her role as Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy on the horizon, Merced seems more than ready to face the challenges of passionate audiences.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.