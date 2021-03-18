Movies

‘Irul’ trailer: Fahadh Faasil stars in chilling murder-mystery

Fahadh Faasil in ‘Irul’  

Netflix has released the trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s next film, the murder-mystery Irul. Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, Irul has just three characters in it, which are played by Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran.

Fahadh Faasil also shared a riddle to give a hint about the film’s storyline, that reads, “A person was found dead on a misty field. A set of footprints between two lines is the only evidence. Who is the police after?”

The film which was shot during the pandemic, is produced by Jomon T John and Shameer’s Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, and is set to release on April 2 on Netflix.

The officical synopsis of Irul reads, “A dark rainy night, an empty house, a stranded couple and an unknown man. A sleek game of the cat and the mouse starts playing on, as the three of them find a dead body in the basement. The movie takes the shape of an old-fashioned whodunit — the kind with mystery, suspense and a house that feels like a mousetrap. Leaving us questioning, who is the killer?”

 

