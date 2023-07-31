ADVERTISEMENT

‘Irugapatru’ first look out; Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, and more promise a poignant romance drama

July 31, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, the film also stars Vidaarth, Shri, Abarnathi, and Saniya Iyappan in the lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Irugapatru’ | Photo Credit: @Potential_st/Twitter

The first look of the upcoming Tamil movie Irugapatru was released by the makers today. Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, the film stars Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Vidaarth, Shri, Abarnathi, and Saniya Iyappan in the lead roles.

The first look poster features three couples in love and promises a heartfelt new-age take on love. “This story follows three couples, navigating inevitable challenges, and seeking self-discovery to salvage their relationships,” reads the caption from the makers.

Irugapatru has music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Gokul Benoy, and editing by JV Manikanda Balaji. SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath, and Thangaprabaharan R produce the film under their Potential Studios banner.

Release date of the film is yet to be announced.

