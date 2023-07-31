HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Irugapatru’ first look out; Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, and more promise a poignant romance drama

Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, the film also stars Vidaarth, Shri, Abarnathi, and Saniya Iyappan in the lead roles

July 31, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Irugapatru’

First look poster of ‘Irugapatru’ | Photo Credit: @Potential_st/Twitter

The first look of the upcoming Tamil movie Irugapatru was released by the makers today. Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, the film stars Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Vidaarth, Shri, Abarnathi, and Saniya Iyappan in the lead roles.

The first look poster features three couples in love and promises a heartfelt new-age take on love. “This story follows three couples, navigating inevitable challenges, and seeking self-discovery to salvage their relationships,” reads the caption from the makers.

ALSO READ
‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ review: A feel-good series on soul-searching and introspection
ALSO READ
‘Modern Love: Chennai’ review: Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s anthology is a phenomenal assortment of captivating love stories

Irugapatru has music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Gokul Benoy, and editing by JV Manikanda Balaji. SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath, and Thangaprabaharan R produce the film under their Potential Studios banner.

Release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.