ADVERTISEMENT

Irrfan Khan’s ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to release in theatres a day before actor’s death anniversary

April 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Mumbai

‘The Song of Scorpions’ revolves around an independent young tribal woman, played by acclaimed Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice

PTI

Poster of ‘The Song of Scorpions’. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Song of Scorpions, featuring Irrfan Khan, will hit the screens on April 28, a day before the actor’s third death anniversary. Tillotama Shome, who also stars in the 2017 Anup Singh directorial, shared the announcement on her official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The trailer of the movie was launched on April 19.

ALSO READ
A tribute: With Irrfan Khan, less was always more

"Love, deception and a song #TheSongOfScorpions. Trailer releasing tomorrow. #irrfankhan @golshifteh @SinghAnupsyng @ShashankSArora #Waheedarehman @saskia_vischer #GyanShahafpeled #MichelMerkt @KumarMangat @murli_sonu @rajat_goswami15 @iamshivvsharma @zeeshan01ahmad @varunG0707," Shome wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is written and helmed by Anup, who also directed Irrfan and Tillotama in the post-Partition drama Qissa (2013).

The Song of Scorpions revolves around an independent young tribal woman, played by acclaimed Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer. He played the role of a camel trader in "The Song of Scorpions".

ALSO READ
Irrfan didn’t need a dialogue, his gaze was enough

Also starring veteran actor Waheeda Rehman and Shashank Arora, The Song of the Scorpions had its world premiere at the 2017 edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film, backed by Feather Light Films and KNM Productions, is presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70 MM Talkies.

Irrfan's last big-screen release was Angrezi Medium, which hit the cinema halls over a month before his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US