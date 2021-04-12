Movies

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to make acting debut opposite Timri Dimri with ‘Qala’

A still from ‘Qala’   | Photo Credit: Hitesh Mulani

Netflix on Saturday announced feature film “Qala”, starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in his screen debut.

The new movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt, who had directed Dimri in critically-acclaimed feature “Bulbbul” that was released on Netflix in 2020.

The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed “Bulbbul”. Actor Swastika Mukherjee will also feature in the film.

Dutt described “Qala” as a heart-breaking story “about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.” “I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. “It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like ‘Bulbbul’, and now ‘Qala,’” Dutt said in a statement. Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India, said the streamer is thrilled to chronicle an “intricate tale of a woman” with “Qala”.

“We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family,” Behl said. Karnesh Ssharma, producer at Clean Slate Filmz, said “Qala” aligned with their vision of the kind of stories the team aims to back. “At Clean Slate, our aim is to always produce content that stands out. Netflix, as a partner, shares the same vision which enables us to tell stories which are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming.

“After the success of ‘Bulbbul’, we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for Qala,” the statement added. Netflix also revealed the film’s first teaser, featuring behind the scenes footage from the shoot.

Comments
Related Articles

BAFTA Awards | 'Nomadland' wins 4 awards, including best picture, director

The Hindu Explains | What is the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and why has it been abolished?

‘Mahabharat’ actor Satish Kaul dies of COVID-19-related complications

Filmmaker Farha Khatun’s documentary ‘Holy Rights’ discusses the topic of triple talaq and woman qazis

Justin Timberlake to star in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ series for Apple

‘Thunder Force’ movie review: Much ado over mutants

Abolition of Film Certification Appellate Tribunal leaves film industry puzzled, anxious

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix series ‘The 39 Steps’

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun 2’ releases delayed by Paramount

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

‘Nizhal’ movie review: Starts with a bang, ends with a whimper

Appu N Bhattathiri on making the cut as director with ‘Nizhal’

Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ defers theatrical release

‘Karnan’ movie review: Dhanush and Lal make a fantastic pair in a film that resists, rises and revolts

‘Vakeel Saab’ movie review: Pawan Kalyan amplifies ‘no means no’ in a masala-laced adaptation

Tom Holland to lead first season of Apple’s new series ‘The Crowded Room’

New on Netflix this week: ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love’ and more

‘The Big Bull’ movie review: Perfunctory storytelling, lacking an original vision

‘Chathur Mukham’ movie review: Manju Warrier’s ‘techno-horror’ has a few surprises up its sleeve
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 12:35:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/irrfan-khans-son-babil-to-make-acting-debut-opposite-timri-dimri-with-qala/article34300500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY