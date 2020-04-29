Irrfan Khan’s death: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, other celebs react

Several names from the political and film fraternity took to mourn the untimely demise of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

The Lunchbox actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection on Tuesday.

The actor’s last film was Homi Adajania’s comedy Angrezi Medium, which released in theatres before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls.

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was among the first to offer his condolences on Twitter, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Amitabh Bachchan said that his loss would create a huge vaccum: “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas.”

Actress Shabana Azmi said she was deeply saddened and wrote, “Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP.”

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a still from their working together on 7 Khoon Maaf, and stated, “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

Huma Qureshi, who acted with him in D-Day, posted, “You will forever be remembered for your craft and the legacy you leave behind. One of a kind #IrrfanKhan.. had the opportunity to work with you .. It’s sad that you were taken away at your creative peak .. My prayers are with your family. Bless them at a time like this.”

Fimmaker Karan Johar thanked the star for several indelible movie memories, “Thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you."

Nandita Das, Irrfan’s co-star in Supari, said, “This is just too sad. I'd worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work.”

Politicans such as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared their condolences.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” stated Rahul Gandhi.

Arvind Kejriwal posted, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.”

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also paid tribute: "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul."



There were several celebrities from the south also who acknowledged Irrfan’s glittering legacy that he leaves behind.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote, “Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.”

R Madhavan shared, “Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven.”

Dhanush, who has earlier confessed to being a huge fan of Irrfan, shared, “Heartbroken by the news, what a great talent and a wonderful human being we have lost. I will always remember his kind words to me. There is a better place and I know he is there. My deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”