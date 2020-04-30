Irrfan Khan, a versatile actor: Rahul Gandhi

Tributes for Irrfan Khan poured in as several Congress leaders took to twitter on Wednesday to pay their homage.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & TV stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted. “Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors of Rajasthan, who rose to heights on basis of his acting. He would always remain an inspiration for theatre artists & budding actors in #Rajasthan.”

Priyanka Vadra tweeted that the actor’s abilities were “matchless and transgressed the boundaries of languages, nations and faiths to unite humanity”.

Leader of the the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said Mr. Khan was not just a great actor but a wonderful human being.

Mr. Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.