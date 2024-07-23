‘Iron Man’ writers Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby working on ‘Shadow Tiger’

Iron Man and Children of Men writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are writing Shadow Tiger, a film adaptation of Sharad Devarajan’s comic book.

This is the first time the Academy Award-nominated duo has returned to the superhero genre since writing Iron Man, which created the cornerstone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They received an Oscar nomination for their work on Alfonso Cuaron’s 2006 dystopian film Children of Men, and have recently produced the sci-fi series The Expanse.

The live-action Shadow Tiger film is being independently developed and produced by Devarajan’s Graphic India through a new live-action production division. Devarajan, Fergus, and Ostby are producing along with Graphic’s SVP Live Action, Sarena Khan.

The Shadow Tiger comics chronicle the narrative of Rajan Shah, a brilliant young lawyer from humble beginnings whose career is shattered when he exposes corruption in India’s justice system. His life changes dramatically when he inherits a billion-dollar fortune and a strange power from the guy who killed his parents. Haunted by his complicated background, he resolves to defend the innocent and deliver justice to those who are beyond the grasp of the law.

“We’ve always loved international stories that can speak to audiences across cultures and borders,” screenwriters Fergus and Ostby said in a joint statement. “Shadow Tiger felt like an ideal opportunity to do that, by returning to the roots of the superhero genre, namely that superheroes were meant to inspire ordinary people to fight injustice.”

Devarajan is known for co-creating Pavitr Prabhakar, the “Indian Spider-Man.” The character recently featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has become the highest-grossing animated box office release in India’s cinema history.

Devarajan also worked with the late Marvel icon Stan Lee to co-create Chakra the Invincible. He is also known for creating The Legend of Hanuman and co-creating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

