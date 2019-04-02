Let’s party for cricket

In a country that doesn’t ever tire of cricket, indulging in its unquenched and illimitable appetite for the sport, the IPL is a summer extravaganza no one misses. Given how it has been packaged over the years, the IPL has slowly become more a habit, a socialising tool, an excuse for people to enjoy quality time together even as they enjoy the game.

Metros of the country like Hyderabad have witnessed an integration of IPL into the social circuit, thanks to the star power, the glitz and the high quality of cricket. Inevitable, given the urbanites’ constant yearning to spend quality time outside work. It helps that a few teams like Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians, have garnered a strong fan base and created an enviable brand value, with their successes.

IPL has transmogrified into an all-round entertainment package - a mighty hell of an excuse to head to a stadium.

Harshitha P, a dancer and painter from the city, puts Chennai Super Kings ahead of any other team. “‘I love watching Dhoni, and wouldn’t miss a chance to catch a game at the stadium, whether it is in Hyderabad or in Chennai. Sometimes, my friends come down all the way from Chennai to catch a game here,” she says, pointing to a growing trend of cricket enthusiasts who don’t mind watching at least five to six matches live at the stadiums each season, adding to the festive ambience, decked in their favourite teams’ jerseys and embellishing the fervour on the ground.

Love of IPL has also spread to fresh venues so that enthusiasts host a home party, or hang out at a hip sports bar. “I definitely like watching IPL matches outside home. It is an experience within an experience to be surrounded by people constantly cheering and engaging with each other, especially when a tense match creates an electrifying environment. B-Dubs in Jubilee Hills is my favourite place to catch a game with friends,’ says MS Anirudh, an avid sports enthusiast and cricket buff. Sam Reddy, MD, B-Dubs, believes it is a combination of excellent ambience for watching a game and a comprehensive menu including custom ones on special IPL days that make the two outlets in Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli crowd-pullers. “We have more than 140 screens combined in both the outlets to make sure every nook and corner of the floor is covered, and at any time, the floor may have in excess of 500 people enjoying the game,’ he says. Another sports bar that caters to a huge crowd is Xtreme Sports Bar and Grill, in Jubilee Hills.

The advent of Hotstar makes watching the game at home equally fun – where you can literally replay the enjoyable phases of the game at will, even if you have missed parts of it. Bhavya Rao, a software professional believes, “IPL matches on the weekend are a perfect excuse to spend cosy family time with my mom, dad and brother, all of whom are crazy cricket enthusiasts, and it is an easy way to avoid FOMO that grips working professionals during weekends.”

More than a decade after its inception, the IPL has put doubts, of boredom and saturation creeping in, to rest, spawning instead a new lifestyle and creating a symbiotic system, benefiting everyone — sports bars, stadiums, players, and most importantly, cricket enthusiasts. As a cliched cricketing adage goes, ‘In the end, cricket is the winner’!