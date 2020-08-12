I couldn’t relate to Vasudha at all: Shivani Raghuvanshi on ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

12 August 2020 17:05 IST

The actor talks about ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, playing characters that are emotionally-draining, and whether or not she finds herself trapped in a certain kind of role

The characters Shivani Raghuvanshi has essayed so far have come with their own baggage; they have been poached and preyed on by men under the disguise of love — either by design or by coincidence. With three films, a web series and a couple of shorts, she has become a quick fix for filmmakers, to portray the everyday horrors a woman grapples with, internally.

Her characters share a common trait: they are all firebrands, or what Vishal Bhardwaj would call pataakha, on the outside and broken beyond measure on the inside. “Aren’t we all like that?” asks Shivani, on a Zoom call from Mumbai, “Even if they are broken, all of them are willing to put up a fight. Women at large are broken at some level. They may not accept it, but that emotion is very relatable.”

Excerpts from the interview:

The response for Raat Akeli Hai, which was initially planned for a theatrical release, has been overwhelming — at least on social media. How has been the reception at your end?

I wouldn’t say overwhelming for me, but it has been nice. For every theatrical release, there is a pre and post buzz around the film for a few days. That is something I missed with this one. Of course, a lot of people called and messaged me. But I couldn’t feel any of it.

Your character is Vasudha Singh, a survivor of sexual abuse. In a way, you could argue that she is the nucleus of Raat Akeli Hai, for, the entire proceedings revolve around one incident involving her. What was the outline given to you about the character?

He [Honey Trehan, director] gave me the script sometime in 2018 and asked what I thought. I really liked it. There is a negative perception about survivors of sexual/physical abuse; they are made to feel as though it was their fault. In fact, my brother asked what triggered Vasudha to do what she does eventually. She doesn’t get a standalone scene to justify her actions. It is a question I asked my director and he told me: ‘It was not your fault. You don’t have any shame.’ That one thing was good enough a brief for me.

We only see fragments of Vasudha before forming a complete picture about her. Throughout the first half, we see her standing up to her mother, despite knowing what she has done. She despises Radha [Radhika Apte], though they sail in the same boat. What makes her go through this gradual transition towards the end?

I couldn’t relate to Vasudha at all initially. When you are a survivor yourself, you tend to be more empathetic towards people who have gone through a similar experience, right? Vasudha, on the other hand, develops hatred for Radha. But then, I was made to understand this: she is too young to process her reality.

When she was a little girl, her tauji [Raghuveer Singh] made her feel special. That happens in real life too, no? Sometimes we fall for our dads and uncles. Not in a platonic way. But there is a sense of affection and love. She didn’t have a father of her own. So she saw him as a father figure. There is a sense of jealously also. Maybe she thought he truly loved her. I don’t know if any of this makes sense to you (laughs). It didn’t for me then. But now, I can see where she was coming from.

In Titli, you played Neelu who is physically and emotionally abused. In Devi, you were a survivor of sexual abuse; a punch bag called Jazz in Made In Heaven. What is with you and your characters? They are either survivors of physical abuse or treated as possessions by their loved ones.

Honestly, I have never thought about this. Now that you are saying, I am like ‘oh s**t, yes’. It was different with Raat Akeli Hai because the subject was sexual abuse. However, in Titli, it was very natural. Since I grew up in Delhi, I know it is a very everyday thing for characters like Neelu. The domestic abuse was just a minor part. She was a fearless woman, otherwise.

Do you think there is a fair bit of typecasting? Even in Raat Akeli Hai, you play a woman tormented by memories of the past...

It didn’t occur to me before. Every actor is bound to be typecast at some point in their career. That happens very organically when you are developing the script. As a director, once you have seen someone’s performance, you somehow try and fit them into your script. I am not too sure about typecasting because I will need five more years to understand what goes behind casting.

Do your characters leave you with emotional scars?

They used to. I remember shooting for Titli when my director would say ‘cut’, but I wouldn’t come out of that zone. I thought the only way to get into Neelu’s mind was to tap into my own memory bank. I was sad throughout since I was not formally trained in acting, so it was difficult to switch on and off. It doesn’t affect me as it used to before.

It is tough to avoid a question on the insider/outsider debate in Bollywood. Where do you stand?

(Laughs) I have been thinking about it a lot. I don’t understand the terminology. Of course, if you are an actor who has no connections in the industry, like me and some of my friends, you are considered an outsider. Had I been a star kid or been mentored by someone, maybe the journey would have been easier. I am not too comfortable to be part of this debate. From a personal experience, I have been fortunate to get work.