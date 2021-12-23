Watch | Interview with film critic-writer, Anupama Chopra

Anupama Chopra speaks to The Hindu Weekend on her recent book 'A Place in My Heart'

Journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra is out with her book, A Place in My Heart. There are individual chapters devoted to a wildly miscellaneous range of Indian films: from 1960s classics like Mughal-e-Azam to early 2000s trendsetters like Dil Chahta Hai to the much more recent, unorthodox fare like the short film Tungrus. What stands out in the book, however, is her evolving taste in cinema thanks to film festivals, and the acceptance of newer formats and languages.



