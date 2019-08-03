I can’t experiment with a hero’s career, says ‘Ranarangam’ director Sudheer Varma

The teaser of Ranarangam, directed by Sudheer Varma, has Sharwanand stating that it’s enough to trust God if we have devotion but to trust a human, we need courage. The statement is followed by guns, bullets and bloodshed. The film is releasing on August 15 and we ask Sudheer about his oft-repeated genre (four of the five films he’s directed are crime thrillers). He shoots back, “I can’t do a Sanju, I can’t experiment with a hero’s career and it is not my strength. Any writer can execute only what he is capable of.”

Sharwanand will be seen as a 25-year-old and later as a 45-year old, as the story moves between the 90s and present-time. He rises to be a gangster and in the present, finds himself in trouble. Both the stories run in parallel, and screenplay is said to be Ranarangam’s USP.

Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Sharwanand in a scene of the film

Tell Sudheer that the visuals remind us of Ram Gopal Varma’s 2013 film Satya 2 and Deva Katta’s 2010 action-drama Prasthanam, he states there are not many new stories and the focus is on how newly it can be presented. Filmmakers strive to give it a new angle and at the end of the day, hope that viewers don’t get bored seeing it.

It has been nearly two years since Ranarangam went on floors and social media was abuzz with speculation that certain portions were re-shot. Sudheer sets the record straight, elaborating that he and the actors were aware of it [the rumours] and they laughed it off.

“We were supposed to start in early 2018 and shoot in a colony near the sea,” he explains, “After a location hunt in Kakinada and Vizag, we decided to put up a set in an aluminum factory. The art director sought time for doing it and Sharwanand was working on Padi Padi Leche Manasu (2018). In my film, he has to sport two different hairstyles. The existing hairstyle for Padi Padi… suited one of my characters but for the other portion, I had to wait for Sharwa to complete his film. I also had to wait for Kajal’s dates and then we went to shoot in Spain; post-production began in April.”

Isn’t Ranarangam a violent title that might keep the family audience away? The title which means ‘a battlefield’, is apt for the story, feels Sudheer. It is a gangster drama as well as a love story, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Building expectations

Sudheer asserts that it is important to build the right kind of expectations through teasers and trailers. He cites the recent example of how iSmart Shankar worked the box office. It was projected as a mass film and it worked.

Director Sudheer Varma on set of ‘Rananrangam’ | Photo Credit: arranged

He adds, “Every film has a target audience. We should stick to the subject and not think just because iSmart Shankar worked, all films on similar lines will work. When Swamy Ra Ra released in 2013, every producer would tell a director to get a crime comedy. Telugu cinema is now in an interesting phase, if the content is good and the film is released at the right time, no one can stop its success.”

Finally, speaking about the technicians in Ranarangam, Sudheer says he roped in cinematographer Diwakar Mani who worked with him in Kesava. For him it is important that he is in sync with the cameraman or else it will reflect on the end product. Prashant Pillai has composed the background score, he had earlier worked for the Malayalam superhit Angamaly Diaries (2017) and the Hindi film Shaitan (2011). He says he had ample to update and rewrite his dialogues to befit the script and says the film has a racy screenplay in the second half.