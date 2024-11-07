Interview | Meet Malayalam cinema’s newest villains in the Joju George film ‘Pani’

We meet Don Sebastian and Siju KT in actor-turned-director Joju George’s debut film Pani, a revenge drama, as they execute their first contract killing; they seem to enjoy being killers for hire. As the movie progresses, the emotions these two characters evoke range from utter dislike to revulsion. While Don is fidgety and prone to impulsiveness, Siju is silent, conveying menace with his eyes. These two characters stay with you as you walk out of the theatre. Say hello to two of Malayalam cinema’s vilest of villains in recent times!

However, meeting actors Sagar Surya (Don) and Junaiz VP (Siju) is a revelation of the amount of work they have put in to ‘get into character’. The proverbial boys next door, the friends have delivered a cracker of a performance in the film. The two Joju George discoveries are savouring their moment in the sun.

The duo has been promoting the film non-stop across venues since its release on October 25. “I barely slept for a couple of hours last night,” says Sagar, 31, clearly enjoying every minute despite the tiredness.

“This film is a golden opportunity for me,” says the actor who has so far done small roles in films such as Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, Kuruthi, Kaapa, Jana Gana Mana, and Kasaragold among others. He is also part of a Malayalam television series, Thatteem Mutteem.

Lucky break

Pani has been extremely satisfying and rewarding, especially in terms of the feedback coming their way, he says. Joju had told them that these characters would be talked about, “and that is what is happening!” Sagar says. The two actors hold their ground in the presence of seasoned actors.

“I have worked very hard on this film. Movies are hard, getting a good break is difficult. Somehow I have been lucky. Must be the blessings of my late mother,” says Sagar, who has a Masters in Engineering.

Sagar and Junaiz had not watched the film in its entirety until the theatre release. “What I saw was my struggle of the past eight years — I remembered the pain of the journey that has got me here. It has been tough. It is the fruition of our work of one-and-a-half years. In the past I have been told that I would not make it as an actor, that I should find something else to do. Now, when I look back…Wow! I got a role in a Joju George film.”

This is Junaiz’s first acting job. He has been a content creator on Instagram since 2016. “I have always wanted to act. But I didn’t actively pursue it, nor did I tell anyone about it. Joju (George) chettan would have seen something in me for him to offer me the role. The content I create is comedy-based, while the role in the film is very different!” says Junaiz, 29, adding that even as Joju narrated the story, he was not confident about delivering what was expected of him.

“I know myself, and my limitations, I had no experience [as an actor] whatsoever. But Joju chettan was sure I could. I have always wanted to act, maybe I manifested and he made my dream come true.” Junaiz adds. Working with a friend on his first film made the job comfortable.

Joju first saw the two together, on television, as participants in a popular reality show. They had become friends on the show, and Joju noticed their camaraderie. Sagar confesses he was at a ‘what next’ point in his career. It was an opportunity, he says, they grabbed with both hands.

Admiration for Joju George

Their admiration for Joju is evident as they talk about him. “We met him after the show, and he suggested that we needed to ‘strengthen’ our bond; build our chemistry more. To do that we lived together in a house in Thrissur for four-odd months. It was a sort of quarantine, we did not interact much with others. It was just the two of us,” Junaiz adds. An acting workshop also helped them prepare for the film.

At that point, Sagar and Junaiz had not read the script; probably because Joju wanted them to show up without the baggage of preparation.

The Kannur native Junaiz says that the prep was challenging. He cut his hair to get into the look. Sagar and he would head to the fish market at Thrissur at day break to get a feel of the place and ‘the energy’. Then there were the 3am walks around Thrissur’s Vadakkumnathan temple… “Even when he was preparing us, Joju chettan told us to be honest in front of the camera. He showed us what he wanted , but warned us against imitating him!” On more than one occasion, before filming started, Junaiz thought he would be thrown out for not being good enough.

Getting philosophical, he says, “The film has changed me in many ways. It helped me conquer some of my fears — of heights and speed. That first scene atop the building, for instance, was terrifying. Similarly the high-speed chases… shot using the Russian Arm camera [U Crane] which moves at a high speed. Joju chettan told me I could opt for a stunt double. But I did not. And I am shy and introverted…look at me now! I overcame many fears…adipoli!” Sagar agrees. He too is afraid of heights and that first scene, he confesses, scared the wits out of him. “But there was no way I would give in to that fear!”

For now, they are soaking in the success of the film and enjoying it. Junaiz is not thinking too much about what comes next; Sagar agrees they have to be careful about the next project either of them takes on.

Praise for Pani has been pouring in, from actor Kamal Hasan, and directors Anurag Kashyap and Karthik Subbaraj among others. When asked about the feedback their performance continues to garner, all they say is, “It is a combination of luck and hard work. Joju chettan came into our lives at the right time and we got to work with the powerhouse crew…Magic!”

Pani is playing in theatres