Interview | Jyotirmayi: I was Amal Neerad’s first and last choice for my character in Bougainvillea

The first thing I notice about Jyotirmayi, as she opens the door to her house in Fort Kochi, is her warmth. We are meeting for the first time, but it feels like meeting an old friend. The actor makes her comeback to films after a decade-long hiatus in the much-awaited Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad.

Expectations ride high on the film as Amal’s last release Bheeshma Parvam was a blockbuster. The buzz around the film reached a fever pitch with the release of the stylishly shot trailer song ‘Sthuthi…’ featuring Jyotirmayi, Kunchacko Boban and the music director, Sushin Shyam.

The song with her edgy look with buzzed, salt-pepper hair and quick footwork, matching Kunchacko Boban’s stylish, energetic moves has garnered 4.4 million views since its release two weeks ago. With all the hallmarks of an Amal Neerad production, the song has introduced Jyotirmayi to a whole new generation, since she took a break from films in 2013.

Coincidentally, she is fondly remembered by another generation for another hit number from 2002, ‘Chingamaasam vannuchernaal…’ from Meesha Madhavan. In a career spanning more than a decade, The 41-year-old had acted in more than 40-odd films before she took a break during which she married Amal.

Edited excerpts from a chat with the actor.

What a way to make a comeback! You are stunning in ‘Sthuthi’. How did the film come about?

First off… I didn’t know when I would do a film, Amal and I were planning a project which we had to shelve. This project came along sometime later; as I said, this [Bougainvillaea] just happened. We did not deliberately plan it and come out with a script. I believe in destiny; Sometimes, we are destined to do certain things. I was a bit apprehensive about doing this performance-oriented character, particularly since I am returning [to films] after a decade; especially at a time when Malayalam cinema is in a good place where even non-Malayalis are also liking our films. I was anxious about doing it, but thanks to Amal Neerad for convincing me to do Bougainvillea. I was his first and last choice for the role and I am thankful to have got the role.

So what convinced you?

Definitely, the name Amal Neerad. I have worked with him way before either of us got into films. People think our association started with Sagar Alias Jackyy but no, it precedes our arrival in the film industry. We had worked together on a few commercials earlier. I know him and am most comfortable with him. I asked him several times if I would be able to pull off the role. Then, I realised that if he had the faith that I would be able to do it then I would do it. Actors who have worked with Amal say that this about him: however complicated a role or an aspect of it may be, he tends to make it easy for the actor rather than making it hard. He has a knack for it…it was this faith and confidence in him that led me to take the plunge.

You returned to acting in a film directed by your husband. Would you have done it with someone else? Have you been getting offers?

I haven’t been getting offers or rather, the few that came my way were not exciting enough to pursue. The roles had to have something in it for me. They had to be either challenging or one in which I could contribute as an actor or an exciting team to work with. Would I have done it if it was someone else? I don’t know.

Since both of you were working on the same project, did you guys bring the movie back home?

(She laughs) No, no, no! During filming, by the time we would get home we would be dead tired. We have a three-year-old son, so if films dominate our lives at work and home then… Some discussions do happen, that is inevitable but we try to keep my work on the set and home separate.

Circling back to the song and the dance. They are a rage and you are good in it.

I am not a trained classical dancer, I have learnt film-based dance and Bollywood dance. However, it’s been ages since I moved my body like that. It’s been a decade since I danced, I knew I needed rehearsals and practice.; otherwise it would be hard for me to perform. Also, because it is a new style of dancing, we needed to rehearse for almost a week. I never expected the dance to get so much love.

Your look in it is also new, edgy. Was it for the character?

Yes, it is for the character, but I have had this look before. I just recreated it for this film.

How was it working with Chackochan (Kunchacko Boban)?

I have worked with him in films such as Kalyanaraman and Seniors, but not together, just that we were both in the films. Working with him was great, he is a big name in the industry. Be it in terms of his work, how well-loved he is, his fan base and he is a very good dancer! All this was intimidating…but he is a very good co-actor, who always boosts your confidence.

How was your 10 year hiatus?

I really enjoyed the break. Amal and I travelled together, got to know and understand each other more, our son was born, and we got to spend time with our parents who were living with us in this house, during COVID. We lived together as a big family here. My mother and my father-in-law have passed away, we miss them terribly. Now, we cherish that time together with them. We could spend this time together, which, had I been working, I might not have been able to.

Over the past 10 years, cinema has changed, the technology has changed…you have been part of films behind the scenes. But how was it being in front of the camera after all this while?

Most films now use sync sound, dubbing is done on the rare occasion when a correction is needed. That is a huge change, which I feel is good. That said, I was worried because I had to act while delivering the dialogue/remembering the lines, which meant I had to focus on two things at the same time. But once I got in the groove, it was fine. Technology has changed so much, the cameras, the makeup, for instance, you don’t need too much makeup because of the kind of cameras and lighting; the look is very natural in films. All this is very different from the past. Having said that, I have been on the sets of films as part of Amal Neerad Productions so I was aware of the changes.

Similarly, social media was not as rampant. How do you respond to it?

Firstly, I am not on any social media platform - I don’t have Facebook or Instagram. I get to know what is going on and reactions from my friends etc.

An entirely new generation is meeting you? How do you feel about it?

When I got the film, I realised it would be very difficult to impress this generation. Especially someone of my age, I did not know if I could, but thankfully, they have accepted me with a lot of love in this song. I consider it a blessing.

What are you feeling as the release draws close?

I am not thinking too much about it. I am not dwelling too much on it and am not overly anxious but I am excited as a school kid would be just before their Annual Day performance…

Now, looking ahead, will we see more of you onscreen?

(Laughs) I don’t know. On a more serious note, I have a son who is too young and we have a production house. I don’t know how practical and feasible it will be to do back to back films like before. And let us see whether or not people accept this film, accept me…

Bougainvillea is playing in theatres

