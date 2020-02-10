It’s an honour to work with Vijay Deverakonda on ‘World Famous Lover’, says Izabelle Leite

Brazilian model Izabelle Leite has done two films in Bollywood — 16 and Purani Jeans about five years ago. World Famous Lover (WFL) is her third film that has her as one of the lead actors. After the trailer launch, Iza — that is how she is addressed ——looks calm and happy. She doesn’t want to disclose anything about the story, as the production and publicity team has given them a brief. She recalls her landing this film. “I had left India for good — at least that’s what I thought but within ten days of leaving I got back again. Director Kranti Madhav contacted me and asked if I could fly to Hyderabad as he wanted to narrate the script. And here I am.”

Speaking about what brought her to India, Izabelle says, “I came here because my father had lost his job and I wanted to earn some money. I signed a contract with an agency and did many modelling assignments in Mumbai. I have done many print shoots before films happened.”

Having been in India for eight years, Izabelle adds, “When I look back, it’s been a great journey. When I moved to India, I didn’t have money, just six pair of clothes; I couldn’t speak English and had only faith in myself that I would get some work.” It was a quite a task for her because when she got her first film 16, she wasn’t sure if she would be an actress. She confesses she’s shy and doesn’t speak in public. When she was called for auditions, she thought it must have been for some print shoot but when she learnt that it was for a movie, she left immediately. Then the director called her agency and they in turn got in touch with her. She returned, again reluctantly, to audition. She shares, “I couldn’t speak English, I wouldn’t talk much to anyone. When I can’t speak in English how would they expect me to utter dialogues in Hindi. The director thought I was perfect for this role. In two weeks, I worked hard on English and Hindi for 16. I got really good reviews. From there I saw I could do that.”

Telugu connect

Izabelle says it is an honour for her to be working with Vijay Deverakonda of whom she heard so much. Though she had her doubts about herself, Kranti Madhav was very confident when they took her. They shot in France for 30 to 35 days as she plays a French pilot.

A scene from ‘World Famous Lover’ with Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda) and Iza (Izabelle Leite) | Photo Credit: special arrangement

She talks about the comfort level she shared with the team, “I had read a lot about Arjun Reddy and people were saying it is similar. It isn’t actually. It is an incredible script. I am aware that I am doing my first south film with a big star . I was wondering if he would be nice, had lot of questions in my head. Now I can say that he is the best co-star, he is very patient and helping me with my scenes. Once I got comfortable, it was very easy to work with the team. We would joke on sets and laugh; all that helped a lot.”

Izabelle informs her mother is coming to Hyderabad to see WFL. She says her folks back home are not at all clued into the film industry and it will be an experience for her mother.