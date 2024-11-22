Interview | Actor Divya Prabha on the ‘All We Imagine As Light’ effect and how she feels she found her space in cinema with it

Actor Divya Prabha agrees that life has changed since May 2024, when her film, the Payal Kapadia-directorial All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. “I now feel like I am here [the film industry]. People know me now, there is movement in the commercial space [read offers]. There has been a shift in how I am perceived as an actor. Or I don’t know if it was the Cannes red carpet,” says Divya. She is referring to the impromptu dance of joy when the film won one of the top honours. When I tell her it might be a combination of both, she laughs.

All We Imagine As Light releases in theatres across the country on November 22. An event, she says, she looks forward to. “Especially Mumbai which was an important factor for me. It opened the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Mumbai is a character in it [the film] and around 80 per cent of the language spoken in the film is Malayalam as some of the characters are Malayalis. And for that reason I am waiting for the response of people here [Kerala]. I am as interested as I am curious about how they will take the film.”

The 33 year old looks much younger than she does in films, she smiles easily and listens closely, answering each question thoughtfully. Her responses give an insight into how deeply she has thought of her craft. Divya’s face lights up as she talks about the experience that was All We Imagine As Light — the filming and its aftermath.

Cannes was the Kochi-based actor’s second international outing. In 2022, Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was screened at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. It was the first Indian film to be screened in the competition section in 17 years. Her nuanced take as the beleaguered Reshmi, whose doctored sex tape is leaked, came in for much praise. All We Imagine As Light’s Anu, a Malayali nurse in Mumbai, a pole opposite of Reshmi has likewise been appreciated.

Divya was initially called to audition for the role of the older Prabha, which, eventually, Kani Kusruti essayed. “I know why I was called for Prabha’s role. There are shades of Reshmi in Prabha’s character, who is also conventional and conservative. I have felt there are similarities between the two. When I learnt that Payal had watched Ariyippu, it did not come as a surprise. I was Reshmi in Payal’s mind. But when she met me and asked what character I would like to do [Divya had read the script] I said I’d like to do an energetic, different kind of a character. After all, an actor strives for versatility. But, I told her, ‘I want to work with you and that is why I am here’.” After the second round of auditions Payal told her to give Anu a shot.

“I asked why she did that and Payal told me she felt a certain child-like quality in me and that I could be Anu.”

The journey to Cannes has been long, one that started in 2013 rather by chance. An active part of school and college youth festivals, Divya says, she never saw herself as an actor and, more importantly, was scared of the camera.

Not an easy path

Fate had other plans; acting came her way while she was studying for her Masters in Business Administration. “I was working simultaneously but once I realised films paid better, I started doing more of these.”

It has not been easy, there were times of doubt when she questioned herself wondering if this was her path. However, she kept going. A Kerala State Television Award in 2015 for second best actress in KK Rajeev’s Eeshwaran Sakshiyayi made her curious enough to pursue acting seriously. “But I did not want to do serials. There is a limit to how much you can explore the craft while acting in a television serial.”

Auditions for roles followed, and one such led to Take Off. “I got appreciation for that role. That was when I felt the high of acting and the craft. It led me to attend an acting workshop at Adishakti Theatre Arts.”

Take Off caused a shift in how she viewed acting and how she should approach the craft. By then she had acted in a films such as Ithihaasa, Vettah, Kammara Sambhavam, Prathi Poovankozhi, Nizhal, Bhaiyya Bhaiyya among others.

Take Off, Malik and Ariyippu — all Mahesh Narayanan films. Is there a certain comfort level working with Mahesh? “Take Off was my first time attending a discussion, sitting with a crew and researching. At that time it was not common here. As an actor, for me, Mahesh is a school. He recognised the actor in me and has motivated me.”

She had always wanted a full-length role in film and none of the offers coming her way were creatively exciting enough to showcase her talent. Ariyippu was a dream come true and an opportunity that she grabbed with both hands.

Evolution as an actor

Of her evolution as an actor, from Take Off to Ariyippu and All We Imagine as Light, she says, “I have not studied cinema. With every character I essay — be it films or theatre — there is the constant process of learning and unlearning. After Ariyippu, I learnt how to approach a character and prepare for it. I am now more aware about what needs to be done to better a character, especially with Payal’s film. The more I learn, I realise how hard it is. I evolve with each character and each film.”

As an actor she places herself somewhere between being a director’s actor and a method actor, all depending on the director and writer’s input.

Her filmography (of the past three years) is not, what is considered, mainstream or commercial. “My next three films are going to be mainstream. Filming on one with Asif Ali, directed by Tamar, starts later this month in Dubai. There are two others, yet-to-be-announced. As an actor, I don’t see a difference…it is acting. I also want my movies to be watched in movie halls. I feel, filmography-wise, I dwell in a parallel universe. But I am happy. There are actors in the mainstream looking for opportunities that would give them a chance to perform. I have the best of both worlds. Now that I have explored that world (indie films), I want to act in commercial cinema and actors. I want to focus on that.”

While she was doing the small and barely-speaking roles, did she ever imagine this?

“I have imagined myself acting with different actors…Mammootty, Mohanlal and others. I had also imagined myself with Chackochan in the past. I am not manifesting it, just wishing…Kamal Haasan, Shahrukh Khan…”

All We Imagine As Light is playing in theatres