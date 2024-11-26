International Emmys 2024: Vir Das, Aditya Roy Kapur, and ‘The Night Manager’ team make India proud at the Emmys red carpet

Vir Das, Aditya Roy Kapur, and the team behind The Night Manager represented India at the International Emmy Awards 2024, held in New York on Monday. Das, who hosted the ceremony, and the Hotstar show’s cast and crew marked a significant moment for Indian television on the global stage.

Speaking ahead of his hosting debut, Das described feeling “nervous but good” about the evening. “If you don’t want to throw up a little before the show, then it’s not going to be a good show,” he told reporters on the red carpet, adding that his approach would focus on shared global experiences, particularly as storytellers.

In keeping with his commitment to spotlight emerging talent, Das wore an outfit by Delhi-based designer Shubhangi Bajpai, chosen from a public call he made earlier this year to showcase the work of new Indian designers. Reflecting on the collaboration, he said, “We picked this kid from Delhi… She worked super hard.”

Meanwhile, The Night Manager team, led by showrunner Sandeep Modi and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrated the show’s nomination in the Drama Series category. Modi carried an Indian flag as the team posed for photographs. “Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honor,” Modi said, emphasizing the importance of this recognition for Indian creators.

Adapted from John le Carré’s novel, The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Kapur. The show is India’s sole entry across 14 categories at this year’s awards and is competing against productions from France, Australia, and Argentina.

Speaking about the nomination, Kapur highlighted the collaborative spirit of the project. “It’s a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this. The nomination itself feels like a win,” he told PTI.

The Indo-American Arts Council hosted a reception ahead of the awards to honor the show’s nomination, with Executive Director Suman Gollamudi praising its ability to connect with diverse audiences. “This is a proud milestone for Indian storytelling,” the organization said in a statement.

