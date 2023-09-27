International Emmys 2023: Here’s the full list of nominees

September 27, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Nominations for the 2023 International Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 56 Nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries.

Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations in their respective categories. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series Delhi Crime Season 2. Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing which premiered on Netflix. Sarbh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys.

Here is the full list of nominees...

Arts Programming

Art is Our Voice - Japan

Buffy Sainte-Marie - Canada

Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar - Mexico

Music Under the Swastika‚ The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz - Germany

Best Performance by an Actor

Gustavo Bassani (Iosi, el espía arrepentido) - Argentina

Martin Freeman (The Responder) - United Kingdom

Jonas Karlsson (Nattryttarna) - Sweden

Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys) - India

Best Performance by an Actress

Connie Nielsen (Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til) - Denmark

Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too) - United Kingdom

Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime – Season 2) - India

Karla Souza (La Caída [Dive]) - Mexico

Comedy

Derry Girls – Season 3 - United Kingdom

El Encargado [The Boss] - Argentina

Le Flambeau – Season 2 [La Flamme] - France

Vir Das: Landing - India

Documentary

Dossiê Chapecó – O Jogo Por Trás Da Tragédia - Brazil

Mariupol: The People’s Story - United Kingdom

Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis [Nazi Hunter – Journey Into Darkness] - Germany

Witness – Serigne vs. The EU - Qatar

Drama Series

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South Korea

Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido - Argentina

The Devil’s Hour - United Kingdom

The Empress - Germany

Non-Scripted Entertainment

A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil - Brazil

Hôtel du Temps: Dalida [The Time Hotel: Dalida]- France

Love by A.I. - Japan

The Great British Bake Off – Season 13 - United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] - France

Lynchings - Brazil

Man vs. Bee - United Kingdom

The Mandela Project - South Africa

Sports Documentary

30 Dias Para Ganar - Mexico

Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit - Spain

Harley & Katya - Australia

Two Sides - South Africa

Telenovela

Cara e Coragem - Brazil

Pantanal - Brazil

Para Sempre [Forever] - Portugal

Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul [Reborn Rich] - South Korea

Infiniti - France

La Caída [Dive] - Mexico

Life and Death in the Warehouse - United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Menino Maluquinho [The Nutty Boy] - Brazil

Moominvalley – Season 3 - Finland

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure - Japan

The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom

Kids: Factual

Built To Survive - Australia

Quintal TV – Season 2 [Yard TV] - Brazil

Takalani Sesame – Season 13 - South Africa

Triff… Anne Frank [Meet… Anne Frank] - Germany

Kids: Live-Action

Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure - Japan

Heartbreak High - Australia

Kol Od Balevav [Memory Forest] - Israel

Tierra Incógnita - Argentina

The nominees will convene in New York at The International Emmy World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations and special events, from November 17-19, the weekend before the awards ceremony. Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on Monday, November 20, 2023.

