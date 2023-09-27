International Emmys 2023: Here’s the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 2023 International Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 56 Nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries.
Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations in their respective categories. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series Delhi Crime Season 2. Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing which premiered on Netflix. Sarbh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys.
Here is the full list of nominees...
Arts Programming
Art is Our Voice - Japan
Buffy Sainte-Marie - Canada
Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar - Mexico
Music Under the Swastika‚ The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz - Germany
Best Performance by an Actor
Gustavo Bassani (Iosi, el espía arrepentido) - Argentina
Martin Freeman (The Responder) - United Kingdom
Jonas Karlsson (Nattryttarna) - Sweden
Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys) - India
Best Performance by an Actress
Connie Nielsen (Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til) - Denmark
Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too) - United Kingdom
Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime – Season 2) - India
Karla Souza (La Caída [Dive]) - Mexico
Comedy
Derry Girls – Season 3 - United Kingdom
El Encargado [The Boss] - Argentina
Le Flambeau – Season 2 [La Flamme] - France
Vir Das: Landing - India
Documentary
Dossiê Chapecó – O Jogo Por Trás Da Tragédia - Brazil
Mariupol: The People’s Story - United Kingdom
Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis [Nazi Hunter – Journey Into Darkness] - Germany
Witness – Serigne vs. The EU - Qatar
Drama Series
Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South Korea
Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido - Argentina
The Devil’s Hour - United Kingdom
The Empress - Germany
Non-Scripted Entertainment
A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil - Brazil
Hôtel du Temps: Dalida [The Time Hotel: Dalida]- France
Love by A.I. - Japan
The Great British Bake Off – Season 13 - United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] - France
Lynchings - Brazil
Man vs. Bee - United Kingdom
The Mandela Project - South Africa
Sports Documentary
30 Dias Para Ganar - Mexico
Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit - Spain
Harley & Katya - Australia
Two Sides - South Africa
Telenovela
Cara e Coragem - Brazil
Pantanal - Brazil
Para Sempre [Forever] - Portugal
Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul [Reborn Rich] - South Korea
Infiniti - France
La Caída [Dive] - Mexico
Life and Death in the Warehouse - United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Menino Maluquinho [The Nutty Boy] - Brazil
Moominvalley – Season 3 - Finland
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure - Japan
The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom
Kids: Factual
Built To Survive - Australia
Quintal TV – Season 2 [Yard TV] - Brazil
Takalani Sesame – Season 13 - South Africa
Triff… Anne Frank [Meet… Anne Frank] - Germany
Kids: Live-Action
Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure - Japan
Heartbreak High - Australia
Kol Od Balevav [Memory Forest] - Israel
Tierra Incógnita - Argentina
The nominees will convene in New York at The International Emmy World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations and special events, from November 17-19, the weekend before the awards ceremony. Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on Monday, November 20, 2023.
