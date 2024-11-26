 />

International Emmy Awards 2024: ‘Drops of God’ wins Best Drama, India’s ‘The Night Manager’ misses out

The Indian series starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was a strong contender in the Drama Series category, however, the award went to Apple TV’s ‘Drops of God’ (Les Gouttes de Dieu), a French-American-Japanese production

Updated - November 26, 2024 09:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from Apple TV’s ‘Drops of God’ and Hotstar’s ‘The Night Manager’

The 52nd International Emmy Awards, held in New York, celebrated the best television programming produced outside the United States in 2023. Hosted by the Emmy-winning Indian comedian Vir Das, the event saw nominees from 21 countries across 14 categories.

International Emmys 2024: Vir Das, Aditya Roy Kapur, and ‘The Night Manager’ team make India proud at the Emmys red carpet

India’s The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was a strong contender in the Drama Series category. However, the award went to Apple TV’s Drops of God (Les Gouttes de Dieu), a French-American-Japanese production. The series, based on the manga by Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, explores a high-stakes competition for an inheritance involving a renowned wine collection, with themes of family dynamics and trauma.

While The Night Manager missed out, its nomination was seen as a significant recognition of Indian storytelling on a global platform. Showrunner Sandeep Modi previously described the honor as a “huge milestone” for Indian creators.

Among other highlights, Timothy Spall won Best Performance by an Actor for his role in The Sixth Commandment, and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying received Best Performance by an Actress for Hunger. The Comedy category was won by División Palermo, a satirical Argentinian series that blends humor with social commentary.

Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ completes record-breaking sweep as ‘Hacks’ pulls off major upset over ‘The Bear’

In the Arts Programming category, the award went to Pianoforte, while Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story secured the Sports Documentary win. Other notable winners included Tabby McTat for Kids: Animation and Liebes Kind (Dear Child) for TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Vir Das, the first Indian to host the International Emmys, brought his characteristic wit to the event. Reflecting on the significance of the awards, he highlighted the shared experiences of creators worldwide. He also donned an outfit by Delhi-based designer Shubhangi Bajpai, chosen from a public call he made earlier this year to showcase the work of new Indian designers.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:47 am IST

Top News Today

