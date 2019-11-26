International Emmy Awards 2019: Indian contingent misses out; Siddiqui’s ‘McMafia’ wins Best Drama Series

Despite India having multiple nominations going into the International Emmy Awards in New York this morning, the stars had to be content with sharing the red carpet with other winners, as the contingent missed out on any honours at the gala event in New York.

The International Emmys are bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition of the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States, annually. This event is different from the Primetime Emmy Awards that was held earlier this year in September.

Going into the event, fans had high hopes for the Netflix outings Lust Stories (Best TV Movie/Mini-Series) (Best Actress for Radhika Apte) and Sacred Games (Best Drama Series), and other contenders such as The Remix (Best Non-Scripted Entertainment) and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love (Best Documentary).

However, the sole Indian to be part of a winning team was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as the British crime drama McMafia (which he was a part of ) triumphed in the Best Drama category, beating out Sacred Games that he also starred in.

Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

However, it was still a high for several of the Indian actors and filmmakers representing the country, at the event. Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap posed with Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D B Weiss (recipients of the special Founders Award) for a snazzy picture, while Radhika Apte posting a stunning picture of the cast/ crew of Sacred Games and Lust Stories together from the gathering.

Kubbra Sait, who played Kukoo on Sacred Games, also retweeted a picture from the red carpet as she posed with the entire team, captioning it, “This in itself is UNREAL”

https://t.co/38bkGMZjID — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) November 26, 2019

The full list of International Emmy winners are:

Best Drama Series: McMafia (UK)

Best Comedy Series: Especial De Natal Porta Dos Fundos (The Last Hangover) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Marina Gera Orok Tel (Eternal Winter) (Hungary)

Best Actor: Haluk Bilginer, Sahsiyet (Persona) (Turkey)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Safe Harbour (Australia)

Best Documentary: Bellingcat - Truth In A Post-Truth World (Netherlands)

Best Arts Programming: Dance Or Die (Netherlands)

Best Telenovela: La Reina Del Flow (The Queen Of Flow)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (UK)

Best Short-Form Series: Hack The City (Brazil)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: Falco