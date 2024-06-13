ADVERTISEMENT

International concept artist accuses ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers of plagiarism

Published - June 13, 2024 04:49 pm IST

The Nag Ashwin-directorial stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas as Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The much-awaited trailer of Kalki 2898 AD dropped recently and went viral thanks to its visuals and the first look of its ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. But the film’s trailer is making headlines now for the wrong reasons.

Sung Choi, a South Korean concept illustrator and designer who has worked in several big-budget Hollywood films, took to Instagram to call out the makers of Kalki 2898 AD for plagiarism.

In the Instagram post, Choi shared a screenshot from the upcoming film’s trailer featuring an image that looks similar to a work, titled Crash Site of ARK, which he had done about 10 years ago. The post was previously captioned as “Unauthorised use of the artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment.” The captions have now been edited and carry only the hashtags and mentions of the film’s name and the production banner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future and also stars actors like Shobana, Anna Ben, Brahmanandam and more. The film is slated to hit the big screen on June 27.

