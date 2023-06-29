‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to release in India on July 6

June 29, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast will be seen together for the last time, as they complete the Lambert family’s bone-chilling and dreadful story. The makers have decided to release the film in India on July 6, which is a day prior to the international release.

Though this upcoming film will be the final chapter of the main series, a spin-off from the franchise titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore, is currently in production.

The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. The film also stars Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Insidious: The Red Door is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems.

Insidious: The Red Door continues a few years after the terrifying event that jolted the Lambert family. At one point in the trailer that released on June 7, we see Wilson’s character Josh get into a CT scan machine only to be followed by the omniscient evil. “To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door,” reads the description of the plot.