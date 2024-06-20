ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

June 20, 2024

Published - June 20, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The series will focus on Dream Production, building on the Hollywood-like vibe of how dreams are made

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’

Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer at Pixar Animation Studios, has revealed new updates on the Inside Out spinoff series set to debut on Disney+ in spring 2025. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Docter confirmed the series’ completion and hinted at its premise.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

“We have finished. It’s coming out next spring,” Docter announced. “In the first film, remember we go to Dream Production to see how Riley’s dreams are made? It semi-explains why they’re so weird.” He added that the new series will delve deeper into the power of dreams and their impact on waking life.

The announcement follows the tremendous success of Inside Out 2, which has shattered box office records worldwide. The sequel achieved the second-biggest domestic animated opening of all time at $154.2 million and set a new record for the largest opening for an animated movie globally, with $295 million.

Pixar CCO says live-action remakes of studio’s films are “not very interesting”

Amy Poehler reprises her role as Joy in Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann. The film features returning cast members Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, along with new voices such as Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri and Adèle Exarchopoulos.

