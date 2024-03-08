‘Inside Out 2’ trailer: After Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment enter Riley’s head

March 08, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the film is set to hit theatres on June 14

“Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone,” reads the plot description from Pixar.

Joining cast members Amy Poehler (Joy), Lewis Black (Anger), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), Tony Hale (Fear) and Liza Lapira (Disgust) are Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui) and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment).