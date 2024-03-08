ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inside Out 2’ trailer: After Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment enter Riley’s head

March 08, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the film is set to hit theatres on June 14

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’ | Photo Credit: Pixar

The trailer of Disney and Pixar’sInside Out 2, the much-anticipated sequel of the 2015 comedy film Inside Out, is here.

The trailer begins to show the little voices inside teenager Riley’s head — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — running things as perfectly as they have been. However, as the previously released teaser showed, a new emotion in the form of Anxiety makes a sudden appearance. This new trailer, on the other hand, shows us more: following Anxiety are two more emotions, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment, leading to some catastrophic chain of events.

ALSO READ
Oscars 2024: Distinct styles, themes and creators make up this year’s Best Animated Feature nominees

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone,” reads the plot description from Pixar.

Joining cast members Amy Poehler (Joy), Lewis Black (Anger), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), Tony Hale (Fear) and Liza Lapira (Disgust) are Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui) and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Wish’ movie review: A sweet yet shallow ride to nostalgia

Apart from them, Kensington Tallman lends her voice to Riley Andersen; Lilimar voices Valentina “Val” Ortiz, a high school hockey player who everyone, including Riley and her friends, looks up to; Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return to voice Riley’s mom and dad; Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu provide the voices for Riley’s besties; and Yvette Nicole Brown voices Coach Roberts, who heads up a summer hockey camp.

The voice cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the film is set to hit theatres on June 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / cartoons and animation

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US