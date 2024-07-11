‘Inside Out 2’ surpasses ‘Incredibles 2’ to become highest-grossing movie in Pixar’s history

Nearly a month after its release on Friday, June 14, Inside Out 2 has surpassed Incredibles 2 in revenue to become the highest-grossing movie in Pixar’s history.

As reported by Variety, Inside Out 2 has earned $1.25 billion globally, surpassing Incredibles 2‘s $1.24 billion record. This achievement makes it the fourth highest-grossing animated movie ever, trailing only Frozen ($1.29 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion), and Frozen II ($1.45 billion).

The sequel quickly exceeded the overall gross of the original Inside Out, which made $859 million worldwide in 2015. The film’s success was anticipated, as The Walt Disney Company had earlier announced that Inside Out 2 became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion at the global box office, achieving this milestone in less than three weeks after its release.

Inside Out 2 is now one of only 11 animated films to have crossed the $1 billion mark. It is also the first movie to achieve this feat since July 2023’s Barbie.

The sequel follows 13-year-old Riley as she experiences new emotions during puberty and prepares for high school. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the film introduces new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Nostalgia, in addition to the original five: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.

Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, told PEOPLE that the first film was naturally set up for a sequel. “At the very end of the original, Joy has that great moment where she’s like, ‘Finally, everything the way it’s supposed to be.’ Then we see that big puberty button, ‘Should we press this?’ We do press it in the second movie,” Poehler said in September 2022. She had been advocating for a sequel for years. “I’ve been bugging Pete Docter [the Chief Creative Officer of studio Pixar] and the team and just saying, ‘When are you guys going to make another one? When’s that happening?’ When they told me their idea of how to approach the second one, I thought it was just genius,” she told PEOPLE in June.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theatres.

