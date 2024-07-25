ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inside Out 2’ shoots past ‘Frozen 2’ as the highest-grossing animated film in history

Published - July 25, 2024 01:28 pm IST

The Disney-Pixar sequel has grossed a whopping $1.46 billion worldwide, so far

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’ | Photo Credit: Disney Pixar

Inside Out 2 has officially surpassed Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film in history. The Disney-Pixar sequel has amassed an astounding $1.46 billion worldwide, with $601 million from domestic sales and $861 million internationally, overtaking Frozen 2‘s $1.45 billion global total.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

This milestone places Inside Out 2 not only at the top of the animated film charts but also as the 13th-biggest movie of all time, surpassing Barbie which grossed $1.446 billion. Remarkably, Inside Out 2 is the fastest animated film to hit the $1 billion mark, achieving this feat in just 19 days. It also holds the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far and is the only film this year to join the billion-dollar club.

The sequel owes its success to a combination of factors: the enduring popularity of the original 2015 film, enthusiastic word-of-mouth, and its wide-ranging appeal to audiences of all ages. The original Inside Out earned $858 million globally, a figure the sequel surpassed within weeks of its release.

‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

Inside Out 2, which had a production budget of $200 million, has revitalized Pixar’s box office performance. The film, centered on the now-teenaged Riley and her evolving emotions, has captivated both critics and audiences. New characters such as Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Nostalgia join the familiar Joy, Sadness, and Anger, brought a freshness to the story as Riley navigates the complexities of adolescence.

