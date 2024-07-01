ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1 billion at global box office

Published - July 01, 2024 04:34 pm IST

‘Inside Out 2’, the sequel to the hit 2015 film, became the fastest animated film in the history to achieve the milestone

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’. | Photo Credit: Pixar/YouTube

Pixar movie Inside Out 2 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross $1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second instalment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

Other talkative residents of her young head includes Joy and Sadness, all of them voiced by actors including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith. The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015, and topped out at $858.8 million globally.

ALSO READ:‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

The last two Pixar releases, Elemental and Lightyear, had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

