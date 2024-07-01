GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1 billion at global box office

‘Inside Out 2’, the sequel to the hit 2015 film, became the fastest animated film in the history to achieve the milestone

Published - July 01, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Reuters
A still from ‘Inside Out 2’.

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’. | Photo Credit: Pixar/YouTube

Pixar movie Inside Out 2 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross $1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second instalment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

Other talkative residents of her young head includes Joy and Sadness, all of them voiced by actors including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith. The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015, and topped out at $858.8 million globally.

ALSO READ:‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

The last two Pixar releases, Elemental and Lightyear, had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.