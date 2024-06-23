GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

The Disney Pixar sequel has become the highest grossing film of the year in the U.S box office

Published - June 23, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Reuters
A still from ‘Inside Out 2’

A still from ‘Inside Out 2’

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has become the highest grossing film of the year domestically and crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, according to a Walt Disney statement released on Saturday.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

The movie had previously generated about $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend, according to estimates.

The last two Pixar releases, Elemental and Lightyear, had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

The results could prove to be a boost for theater owners, who have fewer movies to show this year because of delays caused by strikes in Hollywood last year.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second installment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.