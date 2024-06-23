‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has become the highest grossing film of the year domestically and crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, according to a Walt Disney statement released on Saturday.

The movie had previously generated about $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend, according to estimates.

The last two Pixar releases, Elemental and Lightyear, had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results could prove to be a boost for theater owners, who have fewer movies to show this year because of delays caused by strikes in Hollywood last year.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl's mind. In the second installment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015.