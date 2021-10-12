Innovative International Film Festival from October 14

12 October 2021 16:08 IST

Innovative Film Academy presents the Innovative International Film Festival 2021. The festival, which starts on October 14, will showcase 108 films from across 30 countries in 45 languages, including critically acclaimed Indian films.

Saravana Prasad, Founder, Innovative Film Academy says, “We are excited to host the fourth edition of the festival. This will be an opportunity for the Indian film fraternity to explore international markets and venture across boundaries. We strive to showcase the best of world cinema. We also aim to encourage aspiring filmmakers to learn the nuances of filmmaking across a wide spectrum of languages”.

Besides screening films, the festival will also host a series of workshops and will include panel discussions.

The four-day festival will be open to public from October 15 at Innovative Multiplex, Marathalli. Those interested can register on http://innovativefilmacademy.com/iiff-2021/