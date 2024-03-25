‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan bring the lines of Kamal Haasan to life in this track on a contemporary relationship 

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran’s Raajkamal Films International, ‘Inimel’ is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and its technical crew consists of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, musician Yanchan and editor Philomin Raj.

Meanwhile, Lokesh, who was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, is next teaming up with Rajinikanth for a project tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Shruti, on the other hand, will soon headline the cross-cultural romantic comedy Chennai Story. She is also starring alongside Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Dacoit. She also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is slated to release next year.

