ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan bring the lines of Kamal Haasan to life in this track on a contemporary relationship 

March 25, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran’s Raajkamal Films International, ‘Inimel’ is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Inimel’ | Photo Credit: @rkfi/YouTube

Kamal Haasan and Lokesk Kangaraj, the hit Vikram combo, have collaborated once again and this time, it’s for a video song. Composed and conceptualised by Shruti Haasan, the song is titled ‘Inimel’.

ALSO READ
Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new romance music video, ‘Inimel’

The track, penned by Kamal Haasan, stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti as the leads. The song features its leads going through the highs and lows of a contemporary relationship. 

ALSO READ
Shruti Haasan to headline international film ‘Chennai Story’

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran’s Raajkamal Films International, ‘Inimel’ is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and its technical crew consists of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, musician Yanchan and editor Philomin Raj. 

Meanwhile, Lokesh, who was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, is next teaming up with Rajinikanth for a project tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Shruti, on the other hand, will soon headline the cross-cultural romantic comedy Chennai Story. She is also starring alongside Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Dacoit. She also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is slated to release next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the ‘Inimel’ song here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US