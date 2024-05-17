GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ movie review: This Santhanam comedy of errors is more error than comedy

One of those routine Santhanam comedies that require you to leave your brain at home, Anand Narayan’s film offers barely a few laughs

Updated - May 17, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Srinivasa Ramanujam
Srinivasa Ramanujam
Santhanam in a still from ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’

Santhanam in a still from ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

There’s a terrorist attack in Mumbai and the next target happens to be in Chennai. The police are on their toes. Will they be able to avert an impending disaster?

But that can wait, alas, as Inga Naan Thaan Kingu is not one of those thrillers that Kollywood routinely dishes out or an edge-of-the-seat tale. It is a comedy starring comedian-turned-hero Santhanam as Vetri, a man who desperately wants to marry but just cannot find a girl. So what does he do? He joins as an employee at a matrimonial company!

Sweet kadai-la vela panna rendu sweet saapta thappa?” (If a person working in a sweet shop eats a couple of sweets, is it a sin?),” Vetri tells his manager when asked why he is more interested in getting married himself, rather than achieving targets, which is getting other people married.

This is one of those routine Santhanam comedies that require you to leave your brain at home. At least that is exactly what the first half is, as we travel alongside Vetri as he scouts for a girl and finally ends up marrying a rich zamindar girl. Or so he thinks.

‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ movie review: Allari Naresh’s film is as tedious as a comedy can get
Inga Naan Thaan Kingu (Tamil)
Director: Anand Narayan
Cast: Santhanam, Priyalaya, Thambi Ramaiah, Vivek Prasanna
Runtime: 150 minutes
Storyline: Vetri wants to marry a girl and lead a peaceful life but a bomb threat to the city throws his life out of gear

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu primarily revolves around two things, both of which Tamil cinema has dealt with in excess: a marriage that isn’t what it seems to be, and a death that doesn’t seem what it seems to be. With a complicated problem at hand, Vetri — and a motley group that end up irritating not just him but us, the audiences too — has to find answers.

‘80s Buildup’ movie review: This Santhanam comedy is as fun as a funeral

For Santhanam, whose avatar as hero has seen more downs than ups, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu presents a good deal, because he doesn’t have to do much of the heavy lifting. It is written like a comedy of errors, with Santhanam and friends finding themselves in awkward situations, most of which are not as funny as they ought to be. The humour works in just a few places; the loud caricaturish characters, played by Thambi Ramaiah and Bala Saravanan, get on your nerves a lot in this 131-minute Anand Narayan directorial.

D Imman contributes little to making things better. The music composer hasn’t been at his best for a while, and that continues with this film, where he seems to have purely gone with thevibe and not attempted anything more. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu is one of those summer films that is more error than comedy.

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.