Indu Lakshmi says her maiden film ‘Nila’ is about how resilience and willpower in women can bring about positive changes

August 03, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Writer and filmmaker Indu Lakshmi saw the Nila in spate only during the shooting of her maiden feature film, Nila. But the much-celebrated river, the second longest one in Kerala, has a special place in Indu’s heart as a result of her numerous readings of litterateur MT Vasudevan Nair’s works, many of which feature the sandy expanse and languidly flowing waters of the river.

As Nila releases in cinemas on August 4, Indu traces the making of her film and why she titled it after the river.

“To me, the Nila is not only a river. The life-giving river in North Kerala symbolises many aspects of life. During summer, the river bed becomes exposed and the river becomes tiny streams in a sea of golden sand. But come the rain, the Nila is transformed. The majesty and beauty of the river during the monsoon is a sight to behold,” she says.

Like the river

So, when it came to naming her maiden feature film, Indu decided it had to be Nila. “The river represents hope and resilience in the face of odds. Some people are like that. Even when that person’s life seems desolate, devoid of happiness and love, there are always embers of life in them; a hope that springs forth at the first sign of a life-giving affirmation or challenge,” says Indu.

She points out that ageism marks a woman’s life more than a man’s. Even a woman in her thirties is seen as someone over the hill. “I know so many women whose lives are not circumscribed by their age. My film is about such a woman, 75-year-old Dr Malathi. Her convictions and faith make her age irrelevant. The story rests on her shoulders,” explains Indu.

Since the script was written during the lockdowns Indu wanted to keep her cast and crew small as she was not sure if she would have to shoot during the lockdown when there were stringent restrictions in place on the number of people in a set.

“The four main characters are enacted by Shanthi Krishna, Vineeth, Mamukoya and Madhupal. It is a relationship story about Dr Malathi and her son Mahi, essayed by Vineeth. I was lucky that none of the actors I approached turned me down. On the contrary, they listened to the story patiently and asked for the script. As soon as they read it, they agreed to be part of the movie,” recalls Indu.

Mini IG, one of the women who had directed a film,Divorce, under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC)’s scheme, also plays a significant role. “I met Mini during our selection process. I did not know she was such an experienced actor. The minute I saw her, I knew she had to be the character I had in mind.”

Shot in and around Thiruvananthapuram, Nila has two songs written by Indu and composed by Bijibal. Rakesh Dharan is the cinematographer and Appu Bhattathiri, the editor.

In 2021, the engineer-turned-filmmaker was one of the women chosen by the KSFDC for funding a feature film under a project to promote women in cinema. After a two-level scrutiny and interview, Indu’s script was chosen as the second film to be financed by the government in the second year of the project.

Initially, the participants had to submit a concept. Thereafter, those selected were required to attend a workshop, write a detailed story, and after its selection, write the screenplay in English and Malayalam within 20 days.

“It was a script written for the KSFDC. I read the script for the jury. The late scenarist Johh Paul and film director Dr. Biju had only encouraging words for me. It is about an unusual friendship between an elderly woman and a younger person,” says Indu.

After one more round of interviews and discussions, Indu came to know that she had been selected for the funding. “I was excited, nervous and thankful when I first met KSFDC officials,” says Indu, who has directed three short films (Alikhitam, Utharakadalasu and Mareechika).

Against all odds

Later, the attitude and condescension of the officials began to create hurdles for the filmmakers. Indu has now submitted a written note to the State government detailing the difficulties she faced during the making of the film.

“It became a cat-and-mouse game for some of the officers in KSFDC. They would delay the release of the film, create unnecessary problems, indulge in gaslighting…I have requested the government to put in place guidelines and timelines to prevent such delaying tactics by certain officials and ensure a transparent process.”

As the film releases, Indu says she is exhausted by the wrangling. “But,” she adds, “Filmmaking is still close to my heart. Once Nila is released, I hope to begin again on a clean slate.”

