‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’ to be directed by Bharath Mohan

April 08, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

‘Ayalaan’ director Ravikumar, who directed the first part, is writing the story of the sequel, which will reportedly revolve around time travel as well

The Hindu Bureau

The team of ‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’ 

Director Bharath Mohan will helm the sequel to the 2015 hit sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. The filmmaker has earlier directed movies such as Igloo (2019) and Ippadikku Kaadhal (2024).

‘Ayalaan’ movie review: Sivakarthikeyan strikes a fun chemistry with an alien in an uneven film

Ayalaan director Ravikumar, who directed the first part, is writing the story of the sequel, which will reportedly revolve around time travel as well. The film is set to be jointly produced by CV Kumar and S Thangaraj.

The original film starred the likes of Vishnu Vishal, Miya George and Karunakaran in the lead roles, and revolved around two men coming across a time machine, and using it for their personal benefit causing lots of chaos. The film was a success, and though talks of a sequel have made the rounds for several years now, it has only materialised now.

Indru Netru Naalai: A time-travel thriller with more comedy than thrills

The makers are yet to reveal details on the upcoming sequel’s cast and crew, with the film expected to begin shoot from June this year.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal is now working on his next project with director Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa and Nenjuku Needhi fame, as well as another film with Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara filmmaker Gokul. His last release was the Aishwarya Rajinikanth-directorial Lal Salaam.

