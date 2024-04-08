GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’ to be directed by Bharath Mohan

‘Ayalaan’ director Ravikumar, who directed the first part, is writing the story of the sequel, which will reportedly revolve around time travel as well

April 08, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The team of ‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’ 

The team of ‘Indru Netru Naalai 2’ 

Director Bharath Mohan will helm the sequel to the 2015 hit sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. The filmmaker has earlier directed movies such as Igloo (2019) and Ippadikku Kaadhal (2024).

‘Ayalaan’ movie review: Sivakarthikeyan strikes a fun chemistry with an alien in an uneven film

Ayalaan director Ravikumar, who directed the first part, is writing the story of the sequel, which will reportedly revolve around time travel as well. The film is set to be jointly produced by CV Kumar and S Thangaraj.

The original film starred the likes of Vishnu Vishal, Miya George and Karunakaran in the lead roles, and revolved around two men coming across a time machine, and using it for their personal benefit causing lots of chaos. The film was a success, and though talks of a sequel have made the rounds for several years now, it has only materialised now.

Indru Netru Naalai: A time-travel thriller with more comedy than thrills

The makers are yet to reveal details on the upcoming sequel’s cast and crew, with the film expected to begin shoot from June this year.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal is now working on his next project with director Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa and Nenjuku Needhi fame, as well as another film with Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara filmmaker Gokul. His last release was the Aishwarya Rajinikanth-directorial Lal Salaam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.