Indrajith Sukumaran’s next titled ‘Dheeram’; title teaser out

Written by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sandanandan, the film is helmed by debutant Jithin Suresh T

Published - November 04, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indrajith Sukumaran in the title teaser of ‘Dheeram’

Indrajith Sukumaran in the title teaser of ‘Dheeram’ | Photo Credit: Remo Entertainmentz/YouTube

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran is teaming up with debutant director Jithin Suresh T for an investigative crime thriller. The film is now titled Dheeram, the makers announced on Sunday (November 3, 2024) with a title announcement teaser.

In the video, we see four masked men, bearing bloodied knives, make way for Indrajith’s gun-weilding protagonist. “For every crime, there’s a punishment,” reads the tagline of the film.

‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

Dheeram is written by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sandanandan. Apart from Indrajith, the film has Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, and Reba Monica John in important roles.

Soungandh SU is the cinematographer while Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor. The film’s music will be composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. Remosh Mudatholi Suresh produces the film under the banner of Remo Entertainmentz.

Meanwhile, Indrajith is awaiting the release of Mr & Mrs Bachelor, also starring Anaswara Rajan and directed by Deepu Karunakaran. He is also part of the highly-anticipated Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ teaser: Anaswara Rajan is a runaway bride with Indrajith Sukumaran 

