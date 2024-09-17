GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indrajith Sukumaran to star in debutant director Jithin Suresh film

Touted to be a crime thriller, the yet-to-be titled Malayalam film also stars Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai and Vijayaraghavan

Published - September 17, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indrajith Sukumaran.

Indrajith Sukumaran is set to star in an yet-to-be titled film to be directed by Jithin Suresh T. The Malayalam film is produced by Remosh MS under the banner Remo Entertainmentz.

Indrajith Sukumaran to headline ‘Kaalante Thangakudam’; first look out

The makers announced the launch of the film with a teaser, which had a tagline that read, “For every crime, there is a punishment.” The movie is touted to be a crime thriller.

Apart from Indrajith, the film has Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, and Reba Monica John in important roles. Soungandh SU is the cinematographer while Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor. The film’s music will be composed by Manikandan Ayyappa.

ALSO READ:‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ teaser: Anaswara Rajan is a runaway bride with Indrajith Sukumaran 

Meanwhile, Indrajith is awaiting the release of Mr & Mrs Bachelor, also starring Anaswara Rajan and directed by Deepu Karunakaran. He is also part of the highly-anticipated Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

