Indrajith Sukumaran to headline ‘Kaalante Thangakudam’; first look out

Updated - May 16, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Also featuring Saiju Kurup in a pivotal role, the upcoming film is set to be directed by debutant Nithish KTR

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Kaalante Thangakudam’ | Photo Credit: Indrajith Sukumaran/Facebook

Malayalam actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Saiju Kurup are all set to team up for a new film titled Kaalante Thangakudam, set to be directed by debutant Nithish KTR.

The film was announced with a special first-look poster that features Indrajith as Yama (or Kaalan), the Hindu god of death and justice. Though yet to be confirmed, from the poster the film seems to be a period comedy about Kaalan’s treasure pot.

The poster also reveals a long list of actors who are part of the cast. Aju Varghese, Indrans, Johny Antony, Vijay Babu, Gregory, Jude Anthany Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody, Azees Nedumangad and Shaju Sreedhar are set to feature in the film.

With music scored by Rahul Raj, the film has cinematography by Sajith Purushan. Director Nithish will also edit the film. Notably, Nithish had previously served as the editor in 2023’s horror thriller Phoenix, and as an online editor in several films such as Aadujeevitham, Anjaam Pathiraa, Operation Java, Aadu 2, North 24 Kaatham, and so on.

