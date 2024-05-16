Indrajith Sukumaran to headline ‘Kaalante Thangakudam’; first look out

Malayalam actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Saiju Kurup are all set to team up for a new film titled Kaalante Thangakudam, set to be directed by debutant Nithish KTR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was announced with a special first-look poster that features Indrajith as Yama (or Kaalan), the Hindu god of death and justice. Though yet to be confirmed, from the poster the film seems to be a period comedy about Kaalan’s treasure pot.

The poster also reveals a long list of actors who are part of the cast. Aju Varghese, Indrans, Johny Antony, Vijay Babu, Gregory, Jude Anthany Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody, Azees Nedumangad and Shaju Sreedhar are set to feature in the film.

With music scored by Rahul Raj, the film has cinematography by Sajith Purushan. Director Nithish will also edit the film. Notably, Nithish had previously served as the editor in 2023’s horror thriller Phoenix, and as an online editor in several films such as Aadujeevitham, Anjaam Pathiraa, Operation Java, Aadu 2, North 24 Kaatham, and so on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.