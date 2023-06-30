ADVERTISEMENT

Indrajith Sukumaran-starrer ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ wrapped up

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

‘Marivillin Gopurangal’, starring Indrajith Sukumaran, is directed by Arun Bose

The Hindu Bureau

The poster of ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shoot of Marivillin Gopurangal, touted to be a feel good drama, has been wrapped up. The Malayalam film stars Indrajith Sukumaran and is directed by Arun Bose. The makers are planning to release the film this year.

Marivillin Gopurangal is produced by the well-known production house Koker’s Media Entertainments. The film also stars Sarjano Khalid, Shruti Ramachandran, Vincy Aloshious, Vasisht Umesh and Roro.

Veteran Vidyasagar has composed the film’s music while Shyamprakash MS is the cinematographer. Shaijal PV is the editor. The film is co-directed by Pramod Mohan, who earlier wrote Lalitham Sundaram and directed Orayiram Kinakkal.

