Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’

Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan are set to be part of Mr & Mrs Bachelor. The Malayalam film is directed by Deepu Karunakaran. Prakash Highline is the producer.

The makers of the movie released a poster which shows Anaswara sitting on a vintage car. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 23.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is touted to be a romantic comedy. The film is also described as a road movie. Deepu Karunakaran had previously directed Winter, Teja Bhai & Family and Crazy Gopalan. Arjun T Sathyan, who wrote Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, has written the movie.

Other actors in the movie are Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohar Joy, Jibin Gopinath and Laya Simpson. Pradeep Nair is the film’s cinematographer while Sobin Soman is the editor. PS Jayahari is the music composer.