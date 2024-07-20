GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’

‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ is directed by Deepu Karunakaran and is set to release on August 23

Published - July 20, 2024 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ featuring Anaswara Rajan.

First-look poster of ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ featuring Anaswara Rajan. | Photo Credit: psjayhari/Instagram

Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan are set to be part of Mr & Mrs Bachelor. The Malayalam film is directed by Deepu Karunakaran. Prakash Highline is the producer.

Anaswara Rajan on her breakout role in Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s ‘Neru’

The makers of the movie released a poster which shows Anaswara sitting on a vintage car. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 23.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is touted to be a romantic comedy. The film is also described as a road movie. Deepu Karunakaran had previously directed Winter, Teja Bhai & Family and Crazy Gopalan. Arjun T Sathyan, who wrote Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, has written the movie.

ALSO READ:Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu to star in Sreejith Babu’s film

Other actors in the movie are Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohar Joy, Jibin Gopinath and Laya Simpson. Pradeep Nair is the film’s cinematographer while Sobin Soman is the editor. PS Jayahari is the music composer.

