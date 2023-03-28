HamberMenu
Indore outfit approaches police against actor Tapsee Pannu for ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments

The complaint has alleged Tapsee wore a revealing outfit as well as a necklace with the image of Goddess Laxmi

March 28, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Indore

PTI
Actor Tapsee Pannu during the Lakmé Fashion Week, in Mumbai.

Actor Tapsee Pannu during the Lakmé Fashion Week, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

A right-wing organisation has submitted a complaint to the police in Indore against actor Tapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus during a fashion show in Mumbai, a police official said on March 27.

The complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur of an organisation called Hind Rakshak has alleged Tapsee wore a revealing outfit as well as a necklace with the image of Goddess Laxmi, Inspector Kapil Sharma told reporters. No FIR has been filed and a probe into the allegations is underway, he added.

