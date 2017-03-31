The repentance

Protests against Kannur’s vicious cycle of murder and vendetta have found expression in many films. Catharsis, a short film made by filmmaker Indira, is the latest to mull over the senseless killings that have left many families orphaned and devastated. Even as women and children grieve and rage over the loss of life, life goes on as usual for political parties involved in the orgy of violence.

Filmmaker Indira | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This weekend, Indira will see her long cherished goal of turning director when her short film Catharsis is premiered in Thiruvananthapuram. Indira’s film depicts the stark reality of those living in the aftermath of a series of violence acts.

“The 35-minute short film revolves around political murders in Kannur and its effects on people. I focus on what happens after a series of political killings that have become a bane of Kannur. What happens to the murderers? What is the life of the survivors? How do the families cope? What happens to the life of the women and children of such families? I wrote the script and directed it too,” says Indira.

A still from the film Catharasis, directed by Indira | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The movie takes viewers through the scarred mindscape of one such killer and a survivor and his family. The would-be-killer sees for himself the result of his actions and how it has destroyed many lives, including his.

“I have not taken sides although one can understand that I am talking about an attack by rival political parties on either side of the political spectrum,” she says.

The movie opens with a scene depicting an attack on two men. While one flees for his life, the other is killed. The camera follows the injured man as he seeks sanctuary in a house. It is then that he is caught in a series of events that make him realise the futility of violence and how both the hunters and the hunted end up as victims.

Shot completely in Thiruvananthapuram, the characters have been enacted by experienced theatre veterans.

They sought the help of a consultant to get the right dialect of Kannur. “It is a realistic picture of the victims of the political murders. I wanted to remind viewers that the losers are the families and not political parties. Political parties will always find sacrificial lambs aplenty who might be willing to take up arms or offer their lives for their leaders. But no political party can replace a son, husband or father. I wish these youngsters would remember that,” says Indira.

Talking about her passion for cinema, the debutant director says she had stars in her eyes as a youngster and dreamt of seeing her name in the credits on the silver screen. Her dream brought her all the way from Malappuram to the capital of cinema – Thiruvananthapuram.

“I worked as an assistant to Lenin Rajendran and an associate of Bina Paul on some of the documentaries she directed. It has been a long journey over the last 20 years but somehow I had to wait a long time to reach my destination,” says the 42-year-old Indira as she eagerly waits to see her work on the silver screen and the views of the audience. Abhija, Sethulekshmi, Rajesh and Premijith play the main characters. Produced on a shoestring budget of around ₹ 5 lakh, Catharsis has been filmed by Pratap Nair.

Catharsis will be screened at 9 am at Kalabhavan on April 2.