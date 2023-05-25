Indira Varma joins the cast of BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’

May 25, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma has joined the cast of BBC’s Doctor Who series that has Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa playing the 15th Doctor.

This isn’t Varma’s first time entering the universe of Doctor Who. The actor previously starred as Suzie Costello in Russell T Davies’ spin-off series Torchwood. Now, the actor will play Dutchess, which BBC describes as a “mysterious new role.”

Doctor Who, first started in 1963, follows an extraterrestrial being, a Time Lord, called The Doctor, who travels the universe in a spaceship called the Tardis. Varma will star opposite Gatwa who is taking up the mantle as the 15th Doctor following a brief return of David Tennant (originally the 10th Doctor) as the 14th Doctor this November.

Varma joins other newcomers, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, and Millie Gibson in the cast. Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland and on Disney+ for rest of the world.

Varma was seen recently in the Netflix show Obsession and Disney+’s Star Wars franchise series Obi-Wan Kenobi.