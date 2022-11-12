India’s stars from the 1980s reunite

Film stars of the eighties at their reunion in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Every year, leading film stars from the eighties catch up for an evening to celebrate their decades-long friendship and camaraderie.

After a break due to the pandemic, this group reunited in Mumbai on Saturday evening to continue their annual fun-filled tradition.

About 25 leading film personalities from the South flew to Mumbai for the 11 th edition of this reunion, which was hosted by Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. Chiranjeevi, Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo and Ramya Krishnan were among those present.

Held at a venue decked out in Maharashtrian style and serving delicacies with a local flavour, the reunion saw many actors from the South performing to a medley while also participating in some fun games and quizzes put together by Poonam Dhillon. Actors from the Hindi film fraternity, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar, Meenakshi Seshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo, participated.

Keeping with the tradition, this year’s do had a colour theme; while the leading ladies sported silver and orange, the men sported grey and orange. Earlier editions of this reunion have also seen Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal in attendance.

Suhasini Maniratnam, who introduced the concept along with actor Lissy back in 2009, told The Hindu, “There’s a lot of reason to celebrate now, with films doing well at the box office and audiences going back to the theatres. It’s time to revive and celebrate the power of cinema.”

The group last met in 2019 during its 10 th year reunion at Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad, a gala that saw about 40 stars in attendance.