‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ trailer: Harrison Ford returns as Indy for one last time

December 02, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Helmed by James Mangold, the fifth instalment of ‘Indiana Jones’ hits screens on June 30, 2023

Harrison Ford from the trailer of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ | Photo Credit: Lucasfilm

The title and trailer of the highly anticipated fifth instalment of Indiana Jones were unveiled by the makers today. Harrison Ford is returning to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for one last time.

Titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the film is helmed by Logan director James Mangold. Notably, this is the first film in the franchise to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, nor have a story by George Lucas. Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth have written the screenplay for the new movie.

From insane, high-risk stunts with automobiles to exotic locations and new villains to fight, the new trailer has everything to add to the hype of the film. Further, John Williams is returning as the composer, and the remastered theme is sure to bring goosebumps to Indy fans.

The Indiana Jones film franchise, about the titular archaeologist and his dangerous, adventurous journey, was started in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Arc. it was followed by 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The new film also stars Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit screens on June 30, 2023

