‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to hit Indian screens on June 29

June 02, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The film, directed by James Mangold, marks Ford's final appearance as the legendary archaeologist

PTI

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ | Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley

Harrison Ford-led "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will release across Indian cinemas on June 29, a day ahead of its worldwide theatrical premiere.

"#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Walt Disney Studios India posted on Instagram on Friday.

The action-adventure franchise was launched in 1981 with the release of "Raiders of the Lost Ark", which was followed by "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold, "Indiana Jones 5" also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four movies, is producing the upcoming fifth installment along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

